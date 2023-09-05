Woman shot, killed after road rage incident involving 3 cars, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after an early morning road rage incident escalated to a homicide, according to Atlanta Police.
Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News that the initial road rage incident took place on Browns Mill Road and involved three vehicles.
Police said the victim was a woman between the age of 25 and 30.
Shots were fired from multiple vehicles, police said.
A suspect is not believed to be in custody.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
