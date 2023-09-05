New statistics show this year is the deadliest year on Lake Lanier since 2019

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — There are new details on drowning at Lake Lanier.

According to officials, 23-year-old Gavire Whitlock slipped on a dock just up the water here before drowning in Lake Lanier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After he died, Channel 2 Action News looked at the numbers and found that deaths were up this year.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live at Lake Lanier Monday night on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. and he said this is the deadliest year at the lake since 2019.

It can feel like it happens every other week.

“We’ve had another drowning at Lake Lanier,” said one visitor.

There is also another person still missing.

“There were at least two deadly accidents over the weekend at Lake Lanier, and one person is still missing,” said the visitor.

In all, there have been 38 drownings in Georgia waters this year and eight at Lake Lanier.

It’s the most deaths at Lanier since 2018 and 2019, which also saw eight people drown.

“It’s surprising. You kind of get scared and a little bit paranoid,” said another Lake Lanier visitor.

The most recent death happened Saturday when authorities say Whitlock slipped while running on the holiday marina dock before sinking under the water.

“It’s tragic. I can’t imagine what they are going through. You go to the lake to have fun, and then, something like that happens. It’s terrible,’ the visitor said.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the people at the lake, the drowning is a chilling reminder of the dangers that exist in a place normally associated with fun in the sun---

So, on Labor Day afternoon, people were paying a bit more attention to balancing maximizing fun with making sure a deadly year doesn’t get worse.

“I make sure they take precautions. That they wear their vest, and I don’t leave them unattended.”

Channel 2 Action News did reach out to the family. His mother is requesting privacy at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5 teens identified in deadly crash involving multiple cars on I-85 and Ga. 316 in Gwinnett

©2023 Cox Media Group