Officers leave woman on side of interstate for 6 hours over jurisdiction mix-up following wreck

ATLANTA — A woman says something needs to be done after officers left her stranded on the side of the interstate for six hours.

Latonya Rojas had been involved in an accident, but no one could figure out which jurisdiction was responsible for writing a report.

Rojas' dashcam captured every second of this frightening ordeal. It shows her traveling in the I-285 westbound lanes near Washington Road.

She said of the incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“So, I’m in the fast lane here. Here’s the truck. My lights are flashing him,” Rojas said as she walked Channel 2’s Tom Jones through the dashcam video.

Then the video shows an 18-wheeler cut her off in the fast lane. Her car hit the truck. The truck then kept going. You then hear screaming at the driver: “Pull over.”

She told Jones the driver didn’t initially stop.

“He keeps going,” Rojas said.

Rojas said she followed the driver until they pulled over on the side of the interstate at 285 and 85. She called 911.

Rojas said 911 dispatched a Clayton Cunty police officer, who never showed up. She said a College Park police officer told her it wasn’t his jurisdiction. A City of South Fulton officer then told her the same.

“You came to a resting place in South Fulton. Yes, you did. But the initial crash happened in East Point, OK,” you hear the officer say on the dashcam.

Rojas had been on the side of the road for nearly four hours by now. She was afraid for her safety. And couldn’t believe this was happening.

“I am just so disappointed,” she told Jones through tears.

An East Point officer came out and said it wasn’t their jurisdiction.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. We’ve been here almost five hours,” an emotional Rojas said in the video.

About five hours after the incident, an East Point officer came back out and told her to fill out a self-reporting form since they couldn’t figure out exactly where the accident happened.

“I’ve been sitting here for five hours for reporting,” Rojas dejectedly told the officer.

“Someone should have already given you that,” the officer responded.

Six hours later, Rojas finally left the scene. She doesn’t want anyone else to go through this.

“Someone needs to answer. Someone has to answer. Just the fact that they didn’t even care about keeping us safe,” Rojas said.

Jones reached out to several police departments for a response to this story.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan was livid when he heard what happened. He said no officer should leave a motorist stranded on the interstate for that long.

He immediately reached out to Rojas.

A sergeant got with Rojas and wrote up a report and profusely apologized.

