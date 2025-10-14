Officer killed in CDC attack awarded Purple Heart, Medal of Honor

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Foundation hosted the annual Crime is Toast Awards Breakfast at the Georgia World Congress Center, honoring Officer David Rose posthumously with a Purple Heart and Medal of Honor.

Officer David Rose died in the line of duty responding to the CDC shooting in August.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was there as his widow received the awards at the ceremony, highlighting his bravery and dedication to protecting Atlanta’s citizens.

“Officer Rose saved lives. He died in our city limits, and he died on a call that was impacting our city residents, so I believe it was our moral obligation to provide him the two highest honors we could provide him,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The awards breakfast celebrated nearly 20 honorees who have dedicated their lives to protecting Atlanta.

Officer Rose was recognized for his commitment to justice and his willingness to face danger, as highlighted in his police academy valedictorian graduation speech.

“Policing isn’t just about enforcing the law. It’s about protecting the vulnerable, standing for justice, and being the person who runs towards dangers when others run away,” Rose said then.

Schierbaum noted that the city has seen a significant decline in homicides and car thefts, over 40% in the past three years, attributing this success to effective recruitment and retention of officers.

The department has returned to its 2020 staffing levels, with nearly 1,800 officers currently employed and a goal of over 2,000 officers to ensure efficient response times and reduced stress among officers.

The breakfast event raised $800,000 to support public safety initiatives in Atlanta, demonstrating the community’s commitment to maintaining and improving safety in the city.

