ROSWELL, Ga. - Transportation officials say reversible lanes on a North Fulton County road are leading to dozens of major crashes.
The lanes on South Atlanta Street in Roswell change directions in the morning and afternoon.
The confusion has led to wrecks and many neighbors want it fixed.
The City of Roswell has a plan to do that, but not everyone is happy with the solution.
The city's plans and how it will impact people who live and work in the area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}