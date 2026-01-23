North Georgia public health facilities to close on Monday over winter weather

ATLANTA — The North Georgia Health District is closing its facilities on Monday because of the winter weather that is approaching North Georgia.

The department said it is closing “to help ensure the safety of our staff and the communities we serve.”

The closures include:

The North Georgia Health District office in Dalton

All public health facilities and services in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties

County health departments

Environmental Health offices

WIC services

The Living Bridge Center clinics in Canton, Dalton, and Gainesville

The health department said it will continue to post updates HERE.

