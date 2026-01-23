North Georgia public health facilities to close on Monday over winter weather

ATLANTA — The North Georgia Health District is closing its facilities on Monday because of the winter weather that is approaching North Georgia.
The department said it is closing “to help ensure the safety of our staff and the communities we serve.”
The closures include:
- The North Georgia Health District office in Dalton
- All public health facilities and services in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties
- County health departments
- Environmental Health offices
- WIC services
- The Living Bridge Center clinics in Canton, Dalton, and Gainesville
The health department said it will continue to post updates HERE.
