Nonprofit restaurant in Atlanta to train and mentor youths who need a fresh start

ATLANTA — A new restaurant in downtown Atlanta is offering crime solutions. It’s under construction with a concept like no other.

A nonprofit cafe designed to help young people who get caught up in the justice system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a social enterprise, and that’s the good thing,” Stewart Williams told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

He believes in second chances.

“Second chances are about chances for people who never had a first chance,” Williams said.

Williams is the executive director of Café Momentum, a nonprofit restaurant coming soon along Peachtree Street.

“I started my career in juvenile justice,” Williams said.

He says Café Momentum will teach and train young people impacted by the juvenile justice system. It’ll be for teens between the ages of 15 and 19 who want to change course.

TRENDING STORIES:

On one side of the 8,000-square-foot space, they’ll be involved in every aspect of the restaurant business. On the other side, there will be mentorship programs, mental health services, classes to earn a high school diploma and much more.

After a 12-month internship, they’ll earn their chef coat and a fresh start.

“When we think about the wealth gap here in Atlanta, and zip codes in Atlanta, some of these young people never really had a first chance,” Williams said.

Williams says when people ask him how they can help this cause, he tells them that once the café opens, come and eat.

“Proceeds from the restaurant will be reinvested back to further enhance services for young people,” Williams said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will help the nonprofit find candidates for the internships. They will hire up to 80 teens per year.

The restaurant will open this fall. To learn more about Café Momentum, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Convicted felon with over 50 arrest cycles caught on video shooting pistol in Atlanta parking lot





©2024 Cox Media Group