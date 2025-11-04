Atlanta

Nitrous oxide fumes cause evacuation of building near Georgia Tech campus

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Nitrous oxide fumes cause evacuation of building near Georgia Tech campus Firefighters said nitrous oxide was leaked from the building’s exhaust system. Because of that, the first floor of the building was evacuated. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A report of fumes caused a Hazmat response at a building near the Georgia Tech campus.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. along Technology Parkway.

Firefighters said nitrous oxide was leaked from the building’s exhaust system. Because of that, the first floor of the building was evacuated.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was outside the building as firefighters got the scene under control.

She learned four people were sent to Grady Memorial to be checked out as a precaution.

Firefighters cleared the building around 6:30 p.m. and were allowed to go back in.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read