Nitrous oxide fumes cause evacuation of building near Georgia Tech campus

ATLANTA — A report of fumes caused a Hazmat response at a building near the Georgia Tech campus.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. along Technology Parkway.

Firefighters said nitrous oxide was leaked from the building’s exhaust system. Because of that, the first floor of the building was evacuated.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was outside the building as firefighters got the scene under control.

She learned four people were sent to Grady Memorial to be checked out as a precaution.

Firefighters cleared the building around 6:30 p.m. and were allowed to go back in.

©2025 Cox Media Group