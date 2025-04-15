New study ranks which airlines are the best, most affordable and most comfortable

ATLANTA — Out of the 27 airlines that fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Spirit Airlines is rated as the best airline to fly, according to data released by Wallethub.com.

WalletHub analyzed 2024 flight data from the U.S. Department of Transportation. WalletHub then evaluated the nine largest national airlines in terms of 14 key metrics across four major categories: baggage and departures, animal incidents, in-flight comfort and cost, and safety.

In its study released on Monday, Spirit came out on top as the best overall airline, most affordable and the safest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rounding out the top five are SkyWest, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and Sou t hwest.

Delta ranked as the most reliable airline with the lowest rate of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage and denied boardings.

JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines tied for the most comfortable airline with its extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and Wi-Fi.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group