New segments of Atlanta Beltline to open trail to 4 new neighborhoods

ATLANTA — A new portion of the Atlanta Beltline will open soon, helping to connect to four neighborhoods in south Atlanta.

Segments 4 and 5 of the Southeast Trail will be opened on the afternoon of April 16 with a ribbon-cutting.

The addition will expand the trail by 1.2 miles, bringing it to its full length of 2.5 miles.

The trail extends from Krog Street Tunnel to Boulevard Southeast.

The new segment opens the Atlanta Beltline to the neighborhoods of Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park and Boulevard Heights.

The completion of the Southeast Trail will also create safer routes to school for students at Parkside Elementary and Maynard Jackson High School, only the second Atlanta public high school located directly on the Beltline.

By June, the completion of the remaining Southside Trail will bring the total continuous paved Beltline trail to 17.9 miles.

This includes 16.3 miles of mainline trail and 1.6 miles of the Westside Connector Trail.

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