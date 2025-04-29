New mixed-use development on GA Tech campus will have dorm rooms, retail spaces

ATLANTA — A real estate group has announced an $18 million construction loan for a new mixed-use development on the campus of Georgia Tech.

The new dormitory will be located at 740 Techwood Drive, right up the street from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The five-story building will house 55 new student residences along with a coffee shop and other retail spaces.

The building will replace the existing Baptist Collegiate Ministries location and will include upgraded ministry spaces.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 64,000-square-foot building will sit on a half-acre site with 12,000 square feet of retail and student gathering space at the ground level.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and should be completed in time for the start of the 2027 school year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group