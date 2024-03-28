New grant program provides property tax help for Atlanta seniors

ATLANTA — More money is available to help senior citizens in Atlanta struggling to pay property taxes.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced a $250,000 grant from the Rocket Mortgage Community Fund to help seniors pay their tax bills.

“The value’s going up because people are moving in and property values are going up, which means, unfortunately, the taxes associated with the house are going up,” Dickens said at a Thursday news conference. “This will help them be able to keep those taxes from being a burden to them.”

The grant money is available to those 65 and older who own their homes outright.

“Some pay off their homes only to lose them later in life due to property taxes,” said Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone. “This property tax grant funding will provide much-needed relief to our seniors who can now focus on enjoying their golden years.”

Relief is also coming for renters at risk of eviction.

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation is giving $300,000 to the city to help tenants pay their rent.

“We know from research and my colleagues’ experience that evicted families, when they don’t become homeless, they too often are sent on a downward spiral to progressively worse conditions,” Michael Lucas, of the Foundation, said.

The Rocket Community Fund cited its recent survey that showed 76% of homeowners in Atlanta are worried about their next property tax bill, and 51% of renters are concerned about being evicted within a year.

“We know that the fear of displacement is real in Atlanta,” Lucas said.

Mary Jamila Jones is an advocate for senior citizens in Atlanta, working with the city to make sure their needs are met. She said rising property taxes are a burden for seniors.

“It’s one of the major questions I get: I need some help, I’m about to get put out,” she said. “I’ve watched people get put out because they could not afford to do whatever with their taxes.”

Homeowners and renters can apply for financial assistance through the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services.

Jones said the grants provide an essential boost for homeowners and renters.

“I’m just saying, it’s a major problem in our community with seniors – housing,” she said.

