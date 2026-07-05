New Georgia Tech-adjacent student apartments ready to open pre-leasing applications

ATLANTA — A new student living complex being built next to the Georgia Institute of Technology campus is preparing to open applications for preleasing.

CCI Real Estate, the company developing the property, said 740 Techwood is ready for prospective residents, they need only apply.

“Preleasing will open to prospective residents in late summer 2026 with first student move-ins expected in the fall of 2027,” the company said in a statement.

The community itself is a 64,000-square-foot building on a half-acre at 740 Techwood, just half a block from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

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As Channel 2 Action News reported previously, the mixed-use development is expected to have retail, gathering spaces and residential units.

The building will feature five floors, with 55 furnished residents in a variety of sizes and layouts, from studio to one- and two-bedroom apartments, focused on a roommate-centric environment, according to CCI Real Estate.

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The company said the development will also have study rooms, outdoor spaces and will feature an on-site Three Tree Coffee Roasters location.

The community will also be pet friendly and have 24 hour security, every day of the week.

The rental units will also have mounted televisions, high ceilings, come with washers and dryers, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

“740 Techwood was designed to give students the best of both worlds – a comfortable place to call home on the edge of campus and easy access to everything happening in Atlanta,” Jeff Warwick, CEO of CCI, said in a statement. “From walking to class or a football game, to grabbing coffee or exploring the city with friends, this community places students in the heart of it all and creates an energizing and welcoming environment. We’re excited to officially begin preleasing and welcome students and their families to a community that feels safe, convenient and distinctly Georgia Tech.”

You can learn more about the community and see how to apply for a spot here.

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