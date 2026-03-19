New ‘donation boy’ scheme targeting Atlanta drivers

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are warning drivers about a shift in behavior from the so-called ‘water boys.’

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You have probably seen them weaving in and out of traffic at busy intersections, usually selling bottled water. But now police say some are testing the waters in a new way.

Sergeant Elias Blume with the Atlanta Police Department says they are seeing an uptick in what he calls donation scams.

“They’re telling drivers they’re collecting money for a team or program, but you’re not seeing any football equipment. You’re not seeing anyone in uniform,” Blume said.

APD says some of these individuals, often minors, are now being referred to as ‘donation boys,’ asking for money under misleading circumstances. Investigators say the shift comes as officers crack down on the unpermitted sale of water at intersections.

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“You don’t even see the water out there anymore because we were confiscating it,” Blume explained. “Now it’s the same setup, but more aggressive. Grabbing your phone. Entering payment amounts themselves. We’ve seen victims lose thousands of dollars.”

Police are urging drivers to stay alert, especially at high-traffic intersections.

That warning comes as some local organizations work to intervene, aiming to move teens off the streets and into structured programs.

Groups like Helping Empower Youth say their approach focuses on mentorship and opportunity.

“We’ve moved 25 boys off the corner and reached another 30 to 40 over the past few years,” said Kacey Venning. “Ninety to 95% have avoided jail, graduated high school, and gone on to make more productive choices. That tells me this works.”

Still, police say these scams can come at a steep cost.

Blume says in one recent case, a victim lost $2,700.

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