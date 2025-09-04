New cooler, drinkware and bag store planned for Krog Street, building permits show

ATLANTA — Krog Street could be getting a new, cool store according to building records from the city of Atlanta.

According to permitting records with the city, YETI is planning to put a physical store location at the popular market area, part of the Atlanta Beltline.

Records show the cooler, thermos and drinkware shop will cost about $725,000 to build and cover more than 4,800 square feet of retail space.

The applications for development permits were applied for in August, with the project officially under review as of Tuesday.

Part of the process to get YETI in the door, according to the permit application, includes “selective demolition, new partitions, ceiling, finishes, fixtures, storefront with folding wall and canopy” and other changes in the interior and exterior.

"We will be combining Suite A100 and A110 for a new YETI location. We will be removing a portion of the existing storefront to install a folding glass wall," a project description in the application says. “We will also be building a new canopy around both sides of the space with a planter trough install in the canopy for live plants."

Channel 2 Action News reached out to YETI for comment on the development.

A timeline for approval and potential construction was not available.

