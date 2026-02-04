New Atlanta baseball diamonds honor the legacy of Hank Aaron

ATLANTA — Mrs. Billye Aaron has a great arm. On Wednesday, the widow of Atlanta Braves Hero Henry “Hank” Aaron threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Booker T. Washington’s brand-new baseball field.

“To our coaches and student athletes, this field is for you,” Principal Tiauna Crooms told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The Hank Aaron Diamond. It’s one of four in honor of the home run king. It’s now ready for Atlanta Public Schools—and among 16 fields to receive such an upgrade.

It’s not only a place for students to play. Superintendent Bryan Johnson said it’s also a place to learn.

“I love what baseball teaches! You ask the question, who is Hank Aaron? If you didn’t know, you’ll find out,” Johnson said.

A softball field will follow, also with the fancy artificial turn infield and even basepaths.

That means no dirt, or mud on a rainy day. The renovation also included a huge mural.

The Hank Aaron Diamonds are compliments of the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund. It’s designed to teach kids to be like Hank.

“He left his legacy for us. Maybe they’ll aspire to be dream chasers like he was,” the Foundation’s Danille Bedasse told Channel 2 Action News.

Spring Training comes early around here. The first games will be played by the end of the month.

©2026 Cox Media Group