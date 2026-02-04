EPA says 10,000 gallons of jet fuel dumped in Flint River from Hartsfield-Jackson spill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed 10,000 gallons of jet fuel was released into the airport storm water system and the Flint River on Jan. 30.

“EPA Region 4 quickly mobilized at the site and joined the unified command with Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD), City of Atlanta Department of Aviation and Louis Berger International, to contain and remove fuel from the Flint River,” the EPA said.

So far, contractors working for the federal government have removed 8,300 gallons of fuel from the Flint River and airport property, as well as 28,000 gallons of contaminated water and five cubic yards of oil-contaminated debris.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the EPA, crews are still working “around-the-clock” to remove fuel from the river, most of which is “contained within the first downstream half-mile of the river.”

Federal officials said EPA staff will continue to assist until oil clean-up goals have been completed.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on how the fuel spill was impacting residents south of the airport in the days since the leak.

Downstream of the airport, residents told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they are still smelling fuel in their water.

Officials in the City of Griffin and from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division say the water is safe to consume and use.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group