Metro Atlanta city lifts advisory to not drink water

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The City of Griffin says residents are safe to drink water because of potential contamination from the Flint River.

On Friday, city leaders were notified of a fuel spill near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that reached the Flint River.

Because of this, the city and Spalding County issued an advisory not to consume water, which has since been lifted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Initial information did not show that the spill reached Griffin’s water intakes, city officials shut down all Flint River intakes. They have been producing water from the Dr. Brant D. Keller Reservoir in Pike County.

They also shut down the Harry Simmons Water Treatment Plant.

TRENDING STORIES:

City and county leaders told residents not to drink, cook with or brush teeth with tap water until further notice.

Water samples have been sent off for testing.

Friday night, Clayton County Water Authority said its water system had not been affected.

“CCWA has tested water samples and reviewed operational and water quality reports, confirming that our drinking water remains safe and meets or exceeds all state and federal regulatory standards,” the agency said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group