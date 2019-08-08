New African Savanna habitat now open at Atlanta Zoo

ATLANTA - A brand-new habitat is now open at the Atlanta Zoo.
The African Savanna debuted to guests Thursday and Channel 2's Kristen Holloway received a grand tour.
Visitors we spoke with said it's like being in an African safari because you get to see the animals up close and personal.
"It almost looks like the elephants are posing. They seem happier. We tried to take of picture of one, she was holding her foot up. It was really cute," said visitor Becca Dill.
Holloway was there during the ribbon cutting when a huge crowd of people rushed into the newly built habitat.
