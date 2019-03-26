  • Neighbors tired of big trucks cutting through neighborhood, causing destruction

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - People in a metro neighborhood say they are sick of semitrailers cutting through their neighborhood, causing destruction.

    Home surveillance captured video of trucks plowing down stop signs and narrowly missing some of the homes. 

    Neighbors told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they aren’t sure what can be done.

    Their message to the truck drivers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories