Neighbors say their homes are molding as flood waters keep coming inside as creek rises

ATLANTA — A neighborhood in northwest Atlanta is cleaning up after flash flooding damaged their yards, cars and homes.

Thursday was the second night in a row that rainfall caused the water to rise several feet around their homes on Baker Street NW.

“The water was so high, I couldn’t even get out of my car there for a minute,” Linda McBride-McCrae told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Water rose so high on Thursday night that it covered her backyard tables before it started to recede.

“I have two grandchildren here. The house is beginning to mold because of the water,” said McBride-McRae.

Her neighbors gathered and said they are seeing the same problem or worse.

“My backyard is flooded. My air conditioner is knocked out, and this is the second time my car has been flooded,” said Anita Jones.

“There’s a tree that’s fallen in my backyard. My crawl space is completely flooded to waist-high water. It burst a bunch of pipes. I don’t know what my electricity situation is like. I have no power. I have no water. My water heater that’s down there is just kind of on its side,” said Brendalyn Watts.

Trash washed up with the water, and neighbors think that’s part of the problem.

“The creek is overflowed,” said Fred Turner. “We need [the Department of Watershed Management] to come out.”

He thinks debris is clogging the nearby creek and the storm drains.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting to hear back from the Department of Watershed Management.

“I’m pregnant, and I’m just sitting here like, I don’t know what to do,” said Watters.

“You’re going to have mold and mildew and it’s deteriorating the house and the foundation is shifting,” said Turner.

Families predict they’ll have to miss another day of work on Friday to clean up and submit claims to insurance.

“It shouldn’t have to be like this,” said McBride-McRae.

