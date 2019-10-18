'That's someone's granddad!' Neighbors upset same man keeps breaking into cars

ATLANTA - Police say a man in his 50s or 60s has been breaking into cars for years in several neighborhoods near Cascade Road -- and even stole at least one car.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained several videos of the same man pulling on car handles in the last few months in the same southwest Atlanta neighborhood. One video shows him getting into an unlocked truck and driving away.
Not your typical car thief...a man in his 50s or 60s has been breaking into cars and even stealing cars in several SW Atlanta neighborhoods for years. Neighbors are fed up. He was back again this week. Details @ 11. pic.twitter.com/kaqphbbSma— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) October 18, 2019
Johnson talked to neighbors who said they are having to protect themselves and their vehicles.
Some say they are shocked at who is committing the crimes.
"That's someone's granddad!" a neighbor said.
We're talking to a couple whose truck was stolen, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
