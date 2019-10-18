  • 'That's someone's granddad!' Neighbors upset same man keeps breaking into cars

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Police say a man in his 50s or 60s has been breaking into cars for years in several neighborhoods near Cascade Road -- and even stole at least one car.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson obtained several videos of the same man pulling on car handles in the last few months in the same southwest Atlanta neighborhood. One video shows him getting into an unlocked truck and driving away.

    Johnson talked to neighbors who said they are having to protect themselves and their vehicles.

    Some say they are shocked at who is committing the crimes. 

    "That's someone's granddad!" a neighbor said. 

