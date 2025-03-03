Nearly century-old Atlanta sandwich shop declared ‘most iconic’ in Georgia

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is known for many things, from being the site of some of the biggest film productions in the United States, to one of the most historic locations of the Civil Rights movement to home of the world’s busiest airport.

According to Tasting Table, Atlanta is also home to the State of Georgia’s most iconic sandwich shop: Henri’s Bakery and Deli.

Established in 1929, Henri’s turned 95 in 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tasting Table says the Atlanta sandwich staple is both well-known and well-loved for its sandwiches and its bakery.

“The Atlanta favorite opened in 1929 and was once named one of the top ten bakeries in the world. Patrons adore the roast beef and turkey po’boy specialty sandwiches,” Tasting Table said.

TRENDING STORIES:

While Henri’s has more than one location in the metro Atlanta area, its original spot was at 10th and Peachtree Streets.

Henri’s history remains a proud part of the business, and it’s stayed in the family.

In 2016, Henri’s great-grandson took over the family business. Anthony Dinardo now runs Henri’s locations alongside his sisters Kim MacBain and ashlyn Greco, according to the company.

Even though the original location is no longer helping make the dough, the ever-successful Henri’s Bakery continues to serve customers in five locations, including one in Buckhead, one in Sandy Springs, another in the Upper Westside of Atlanta, one in Brookhaven and one in Peachtree Corners.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group