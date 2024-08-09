NAACP urging DOJ to open investigation into GA voter registration cancellation portal

ATLANTA — The NAACP is urging the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of voter suppression in Georgia.

The civil rights organization called on the DOJ to open an investigation into the state’s online voter registration removal process.

In a new letter, the NAACP urged the DOJ to reverse any voter registrations canceled due to the practice.

Their concern stems from the recently launched Voter Registration Cancellation Portal, which the NAACP said allows individuals to cancel someone else’s voter registration without their knowledge.

“This newly implemented system is disappointing, but not surprising. It is no coincidence that Georgia, home to one of the largest Black populations in our nation, is also one with a long history of unconstitutional voter suppression tactics. For years, right-wing extremists in power have worked to advance anti-Black policies and attempt to stifle the voices of Black Georgians,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized the organization’s longstanding commitment to voting rights.

“Make no mistake - the fight for voting rights is nothing new to the NAACP. For over a century, we’ve worked to overcome the odds and ensure Black Americans’ voices are heard in every election. This year is no different. We will continue to utilize all of the tools at our disposal to advance Black votes and ensure Black voices are heard. We’re all in on making sure democracy works, for everybody.”

The new website, which went live nearly two weeks ago, allows voters to cancel their registration more securely, but it has faced criticism amid technical issues.

State officials addressed a problem with the site that briefly exposed personal voter information online when the portal launched.

Gabe Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, acknowledged the error.

“We discovered it. We fixed it within an hour, and it was corrected so people’s identifying information was protected and there was never any release of data,” Sterling said.

Despite the quick resolution, Democrats remain critical, fearing that bad actors could exploit the website to cancel voter registrations across the state.

People have already tried canceling U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s voter registrations through the site.

Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office said the state had been monitoring cancellation requests for abuse and that’s how it spotted the ones targeting Greene’s and Raffensperger’s registrations.

He also said that anyone caught trying to abuse the portal could be charged with a felony.

