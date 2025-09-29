‘My son does not know the joys of being celebrated, only mourned,’ Mom of slain baby shares pain

ATLANTA — Sharice Ingram was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the shooting that killed 6-month-old Grayson Fleming Gray in January 2022.

The shooting occurred on Anderson Avenue when Grayson and his mother, Kerri Gray, were caught in the crossfire as Ingram and her co-defendant, Dequaisie Little, fired more than 26 shots at another vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was live at the Fulton County Courthouse for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

The mother says no sentence will ever bring her baby back.

Kerri Gray says she was emotional describing all she lost while just driving down the street with her son.

Shooting Anderson ATL Kerri Gray says she was emotional describing all she lost while just driving down the street with her son.

“My son does not know the joys of being celebrated, only mourned,” she said.

Gray wanted the court to know what she lost when Sharice Ingram and Dequasie Little fired more than 26 shots at another car, but hit and killed 6-month-old Grayson Fleming Gray.

“Grayson has missed four birthdays, five complete sets of holiday seasons, his first day of school,” she said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Gray told the court Ingram has made some bad choices.

“And now I’m asking the court to hear me when I beg you to put an end to the possibility of these choices being made again,” she said.

Prosecutors said it was in January 2022 when Grayson and his mother were innocent bystanders as they drove on Anderson Avenue.

They said that’s when Ingram was behind the wheel when Little fired all those shots at his ex-girlfriend’s car.

“So as defendant Little is shooting, one of the bullets hits baby Grayson and he passes away,” Assistant District Attorney Asia Baysah said.

Ingram’s attorney Matt Tucker says she had no idea what was about to happen and went to police when she learned Grayson had died.

“And she even explained who the people were in the front car that was shooting back at them. She gave them names, address and everything,” Tucker said.

He said Ingram agreed to plead guilty in a non-negotiated plea deal. The judge then sentenced Ingram to 25 years, to serve 20 behind bars.

Gray approved of the sentence.

“I think it’s fair. We can sleep at night. She gets held accountable,” she said.

Ingram’s co-defendant, dequaisie little, was sentenced to life in prison in March.

Gray says she hopes to keep baby Grayson’s legacy alive by fighting against this type of senseless gun violence.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group