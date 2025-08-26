Murder suspect arrested at State Farm Arena after off-duty officers recognize him

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a murder suspect has been arrested after officers working off-duty at State Farm Arena recognized the man.

Daquonta Hunter is accused of shooting a man on June 11 along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene just before 10 p.m., they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Atlanta officers working off-duty at the stadium recognized the man on Saturday and arrested Hunter.

While police have not released the specific time when Hunter was arrested, the only thing listed on the online calendar for State Farm Arena that evening was YFN Lucci’s “Welcome Home” concert.

Hunter has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held with no bond at the Fulton County Jail.

