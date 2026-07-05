Multi-state operation nabs narcotics, 2 women accused of trafficking methamphetamine

NORTH CAROLINA — A multi-agency effort involving Georgia and North Carolina law enforcement led to the arrests of two women in relation to an alleged drug trafficking operation.

According to officials, agents from the North Carolina Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division learned about an alleged drug trafficker in the county and started an investigation.

During that investigation, North Carolina deputies learned a woman named Loretta Huskins was allegedly traveling to Georgia to get methamphetamine, to then be distributed in Cherokee County.

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Working with the North Carolina Clay County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Marietta Police Department in Georgia, investigators worked together and pulled Huskins over in a traffic stop.

That’s when they found what was suspected to be about a half-pound of meth in her car.

Another woman, Rose Cathey, was traveling with Huskins at the time, both were taken into custody by the Marietta Police Department on drug trafficking charges.

In North Carolina, deputies executed as search warrant at Huskins’ house, finding more suspected meth, digital scales and packaging materials.

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