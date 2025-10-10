Morris Brown College homecoming shows resilience, new path forward after regaining accreditation

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College is celebrating its homecoming this weekend, marking three years since regaining its accreditation.

The college, under the leadership of President Dr. Kevin James, has made significant strides since it regained accreditation, including establishing several key, strategic partnerships.

“The hard reset is over... we are now stable...and now we’re on to our resurgence,” Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

James took over leadership of Morris Brown College when it had no accreditation and only 20 students.

Six years later, the college has a lot to celebrate.

James highlighted the importance of the homecoming event as a way to invite everyone to participate in the school’s success.

“We’re taking it to the next level,” he said.

The college has received investments from powerhouses like the Arthur M. Blank Foundation and Bishop T.D. Jakes Foundation, which support James’ vision for the college’s future.

From an academic perspective, James aims to scale the college’s academic prominence, faculty, and staff, ensuring students have the necessary tools for success.

This year’s homecoming event will feature food vendors, music, dancing, fraternities, sororities, and more, inviting the whole community to join the celebration.

With the support of strategic partnerships and a focus on academic excellence, Morris Brown officials say the college is poised for continued growth and success.

