Teen fatally shoots 19-year-old girlfriend in the head, Lawrenceville police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A young man remains in jail after police said he shot and killed his girlfriend early Thursday morning.

Around 1:19 a.m. Lawrenceville police responded to a call about a person shot along Lauren Kay Court.

When officers arrived at the home, they walked into an upstairs bedroom and found a 19-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawrenceville officials said the victim’s boyfriend, Sebastian Treyne Prestridge, 19, remained at the home and was later detained.

He was then arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Lieutenant Dena Pauly, Public Information Officer for the Lawrenceville Police Department. “Our investigators are working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s death.”

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

