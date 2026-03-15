Morehouse School of Medicine receives nearly $1 million for new research building

ATLANTA — The Morehouse School of Medicine received federal funding for a new Academic & Research Building in Atlanta.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams secured $950,000 for the development as part of the fiscal year 2023 Community Project Funding in Congress.

On Tuesday, Williams presented the check to Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice.

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Williams said the funding will be invested in expanding biomedical research and workforce development to train the next generation of doctors and researchers working to advance health equity.

In a statement on behalf of Morehouse, Rice said the funds will help communities across the state.

“This investment helps Morehouse School of Medicine expand our campus and train more physicians and healthcare professionals who will serve communities here in Atlanta and across Georgia. We’re grateful to Congresswoman Nikema Williams for her leadership and her continued commitment to strengthening healthcare and education in our community,” Rice said.

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