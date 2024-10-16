More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots of the first day of early voting

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more Georgians than ever before cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office website, 328,770 votes were cast on Tuesday, which is equal to 4.6% of registered voters.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at a news conference on Tuesday morning where Raffensperger said 71,000 had voted by 10:30 a.m.

She spoke to voters who took advantage of voting as early as possible.

“I’m hoping especially in Georgia that there is a very heavy turnout. We need everyone to vote,” DeKalb County voter Sandra Menes said.

“I think more than ever people understand that if you don’t vote, you don’t get to mope,” voter Ethan McGhee said.

The early voting period runs until Friday, November 1. Click here to find polling locations and times.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

