EARLY VOTING: Here’s what time you can head to the polls in your county

ATLANTA — Monday marks the first day of early voting for November’s presidential election in Georgia.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he expects Monday will have a record-breaking turnout.
On Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During the early voting period, which runs until November 1, it’s up to individual counties when they open.
Some counties choose to open on Saturdays and Sundays for voters as well.
If you don’t cast your vote during the early voting period, you’ll have to on Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Click here and select your county to find early voting locations and times.
