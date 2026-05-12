More than 1 billion robocalls flood Georgia phones in 2026, more than half in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The United States, as a whole, received more than 4.2 billion robocalls in March.

From the start of the year, data from YouMail, an app that tracks call data, said showed there were 16.1 billion received through April.

According to the company’s data, Georgians received 1,000,552,300 robocalls from January to April.

About half of those were in Atlanta alone, with each resident in the city getting about 60 calls, for 535.6 million since the start of the year.

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The number of calls in 2026 for Atlanta was already nearly a full-third of the total in 2025.

YouMail reported Atlanta received 1.76 billion calls over the previous year.

Georgia got even more, with more than 3.34 billion across the state.

YouMail said nationally, Americans are receiving about 135.7 million calls every day in 2026.

“It’s disappointing to see the spike in robocalls in March, after six consecutive months averaging less than 4 billion robocalls,” YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said in a statement. “This spike reminds us that consumers should continue to protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail.”

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