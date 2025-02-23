More clouds and milder temperatures today

ATLANTA — Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will increase, but skies will remain dry during the day.

Later tonight a few isolated showers will move into our southern counties and last through early Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says drier and warmer weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs rise into the mid-60s to lower 70s .

Our next chance for scattered showers arrives Thursday.

