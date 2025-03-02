Mobile home fire spreads to cars, roof line of apartment building in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials say they responded to a fire Saturday evening that spread from a mobile home, to cars, and an apartment building.

Fire officials tell Channel 2 Action News they responded to Warren Street and Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta around 7:42 p.m. to battle a fire that involved a fully engulfed RV.

The fire spread to two other cars, officials said and then spread to parts of the roof line of an apartment building, officials said.

Fire officials say it is unclear how many units or residents are impacted by the structure fire at this time.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department also assisted AFR in putting out the blaze.

Cause of the fire is unknown and officials say their investigation is ongoing.

