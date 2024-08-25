Missing teenager sought by Atlanta police after leaving home after argument

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old who walked away from his home on Sunday evening.
Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the area of Lenox Road NE in reference to a missing juvenile.
When they arrived, police learned 12-year-old Armon Reed left home on foot following a dispute with his siblings and was last seen heading in the direction of the Lenox Road MARTA station.
Reed is 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs around 119 pounds; he also was not wearing a shirt, according to police.
Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
