Missing Mega Millions winner could be out $197 million if they don’t claim ticket by Saturday

ATLANTA — Could someone be out $197 million? Someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket on Dec. 8 last year and has yet to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station in Southern California and Saturday is the last day that it can be turned in to get the money.

The winner has to claim the prize in person at the California Lottery Office or mail a claim form postmarked by Dec. 7.

If the prize goes unclaimed, then the winning jackpot will go towards funding public education in California, the state’s lottery office confirmed.

