MISSING: 86-year-old woman last seen driving in Atlanta yesterday

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for an 86-year-old woman who was last seen driving in southwest Atlanta Wednesday.

    Virginia Vento's son reported his mother missing on Thursday.

    Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Vento was seen driving a white 2004 Toyota Matrix with Florida tag N658NK on Allegheny Street in southwest Atlanta. She was wearing a white sweater with a light blue trim and black pants.

    Vento is 5 feet tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 190 pounds.

    If you see Vento, please contact 911 or Atlanta police adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

