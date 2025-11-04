Microsoft gives Atlanta more than 22 acres of its property for community development

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUDC) have announced a partnership with Microsoft Corporation to donate 22.5 acres of land in the Grove Park neighborhood for community development.

The land, part of the Quarry Yards property, will be used to develop affordable housing and community resources, fulfilling Microsoft’s commitment to reserve a portion of the property for community use.

“We are grateful that Microsoft has decided to partner with us to build more affordable housing in the Grove Park community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

In 2021, Microsoft purchased the 90-acre Quarry Yards property and committed to reserving a quarter of the land for community use.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The donation is expected to take place in Summer 2026, with AUDC working closely with Microsoft to finalize the details.

The strategically located parcel fronts Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and will serve as a crucial link to essential community resources, including the Kipp Woodson Academy Charter School and the Grove Park Recreation Center.

This initiative aligns with Mayor Dickens’ goal to construct or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2029.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group