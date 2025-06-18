Metro Atlanta YMCA campers get free vision screenings and glasses if needed

ATLANTA — The Villages at Carver Family YMCA held a free vision screening for children on Tuesday in Southwest Atlanta.

Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation partnered with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta to perform the screenings and, if needed, provide eyeglasses at no cost to the families.

Vision impairment can impact literacy development and cause social, emotional, and psychological problems.

Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation aims to improve the sight of Georgians who are uninsured and underinsured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eight events are being held at Metro Atlanta YMCA locations during June, where campers can get complimentary screenings.

If a child fails the vision screening, they get a referral and a voucher to get glasses and another eye check.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group