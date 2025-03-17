Metro Atlanta nonprofit takes on homelessness through music therapy

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta area nonprofit is tackling a serious issue with the help of music.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen got a look at how young people experiencing homelessness are receiving a special kind of therapy.

“Taking for granted everything we have, learn to appreciate the small things in life,” singer-songwriter Monty Thomas sang.

Thomas told Channel 2 Action News he had always hoped to tell his story through music.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’d say it really is a reliever of my stress,” Thomas said.

The stress for him is homelessness. He’s now taking part in a new program that aims to help.

“If you’re going through something and feel stressed and you pop on the radio, it makes life better,” said Dr. Alie Redd, CEO of Covenant House Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The nonprofit provides emergency shelter and services to young people experiencing homelessness or who are victims of human trafficking.

The charity is now partnering up with Gas South to open a music studio in northwest Atlanta.

They told Petersen it will work as a form of therapy for those who may be going through a great deal of trauma, and providing them with a creative outlet to overcome it.

“You kind of get lost in music and the therapeutic element that music has,” Redd said.

She said the program could even help launch some people’s music careers.

Thomas has already released an album to tell his story through music.

“Music is very therapeutic and it’s very inspirational,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group