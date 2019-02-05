Metro Atlanta family fulfills dying father's wish to attend Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to the Skinner family back in December. Andrew Skinner was trying to help his dying father fulfill a life-long dream of going to the Super Bowl.
We're happy to tell you that the entire family made it to Super Bowl LIII Sunday night.
"The face that I was able to do it with my whole family is something I'm glad I'm able to remember and cherish," Skinner said.
How a metro Atlanta family made it all possible, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}