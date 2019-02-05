  • Metro Atlanta family fulfills dying father's wish to attend Super Bowl

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to the Skinner family back in December. Andrew Skinner was trying to help his dying father fulfill a life-long dream of going to the Super Bowl.

    We're happy to tell you that the entire family made it to Super Bowl LIII Sunday night.

    "The face that I was able to do it with my whole family is something I'm glad I'm able to remember and cherish," Skinner said.

