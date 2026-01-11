Metro Atlanta expenses report shows how much residents are spending on housing, food

ATLANTA — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest expenditure report for the metro Atlanta area, showing what residents are spending the bulk of their money on, and how much those costs have changed.

The biggest expense for the area was housing, according to the metro Atlanta Consumer Price Index.

As for how the dollar amount, metro area residents spent an average of $27,869 on housing in 2024.

The BLS said Atlanta metro resident expenses are 33.5% housing, 0.3% higher than the national average.

The latest data also showed Atlanta area residents spend more on personal insurance and pensions than the national average, at 13% of their expenses. That amount averaged $10,766 per year.

For food and transportation, Atlanta metro residents spend a little less proportionally than other Americans.

