Metro Atlanta church providing free school uniforms for families in need

ATLANTA — Students are heading back to school and many families are shopping for school uniforms.

But for some, the price can put clothes out of reach.

A local church is doing their part to help.

Charresa McCrary is looking for the right size.

Her children need school uniforms, but there’s a catch.

“My thought is always like, wow! This is just too expensive,” Charresa told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

But not at the third annual Uniform Giveaway at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Midtown Atlanta.

Organizers say the need has never been greater.

“In 24 hours we had over 400 families register and it’s over 900 children,” Event Director Marcia Mayfield said.

A year ago it was only 500.

If not for this help, many families would have to go without.

“I’m shopping for four. So, I’m thankful for that,” parent Tequila Williams said.

McCrary says this giveaway is a Godsend, and she is grateful.

“This is a good thing they’re doing. It will help a lot of families,” McCrary said.

The annual uniform giveaway started Thursday and was supposed to run through Saturday, but there was so much need they ran out of clothes.

The church is buying more to take care of the families who were on the list for Saturday.

If you’d like to help All Saints’ with this effort, visit this link.

