Metro Atlanta boy competing to be Lego’s North America Mini Master Model Builder

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta child who loves Legos is using his building skills to compete for a national title.

At 7-years-old, Jaalie Estelle of Fayetteville is quite the Lego master!

With an impressive Lego build of an elemental sea dragon, Estelle recently won the title of Atlanta’s 2024 Mini Master Model Builder.

Now he’s headed to a bigger competition.

“I noticed that even when he was really younger, he was doing the more complicated ones. So I would just pour into him because I knew it was his passion and watch build all these really complicated things,” Jaali’s mother Ashley Jefferson told Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum.

You can likely find him at the Lego Discovery Center of Atlanta building away on some impressive Lego models and figures.

“It’s literally been his biggest passion besides animals and wolves. Legos is just something consistent that he’s always consistently loved,” Jefferson said.

The Lego Discovery Center’s recent competition was very close, but Jaali beat out many other amazing builders.

“I usually love to build dragons because dragons are my favorite animal,” Jaali said.

He submitted the elemental sea dragon model to the competition and won.

“I won this trophy,” Jaali said. “And what else?” his mother asked. “This name tag,” he replied. “And you got a t-shirt,” Jefferson said.

Jaali will now be headed to compete for the title of North America’s Mini Master Model Builder.

He will have to build some something that represents Georgia or Atlanta all out of Lego bricks.

“He’s so filled with joy. I’m just so proud of him,” Jefferson said.

Jaali has a YouTube channel called JLBuilding that shows him building some Lego creations.

