Metro Atlanta Black voters, organizations weigh in on possible VP Kamala Harris presidency

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News spoke with Black voters about the Democrats’ switch to Vice President Kamala Harris. Many of them said they are energized and ready to support her.

“Yes,” said Deborah Scott who told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington she could barely contain her excitement.

“This is historic,” Scott said on Monday.

Scott heads the, ‘We Vote, We Win’ organization. Scott said she is already working to make Harris the first Black woman president of the United States.

“It’s now time for our issues, values and our candidates to be on the ballot,” Scott added.

But Clark Atlanta University student, Stephanie Davis said though there’s something special about the next president possibly being a Black woman, who graduated from a HBCU, she’s still on the fence.

“It’s very empowering. I think we need diversity, and we need a female president. I just wish we had more candidates to choose from,” Davis said.

Sunday, President Joe Biden stunned the world when he decided not to seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris.

Before the announcement, Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Cathedral, warned the Democratic party against over-looking Harris, if the president should step down.

“You ain’t gonna jump over a sister,” he told the church congregation.

Monday, he doubled down when he spoke with Washington.

“I wanted to put our feet in the soil that Black women have been the most consistent voting block for the democratic party since Obama, so it’s really a debt that’s owed,” said Bryant.

Bryant said his next plan is to organize.

He will meet with several hundred Black men leaders on a national virtual call, Monday night.

“If we get Black men involved and engaged it’s going to change the political landscape,” said Bryant.

