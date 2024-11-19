Metro Atlanta area police working to understand increases in wrong-way crashes

ATLANTA — Police in the metro Atlanta area investigated two wrong-way crashes in the last few days, one of those crashes killed a woman.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to Atlanta police, who are working to determine what caused the crash that killed a 24-year-old woman and injured another driver.

The crash happened along Lenox Road just a few feet away from GA-400, with police saying the wrong-way crash caused the road to be shut down.

Investigators said Morgan Glover died in the crash, and an as-yet unidentified 52-year-old man was injured around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes near Lenox Road.

The crash involved two SUVs, with one traveling south when it hit the other. Police haven’t said which driver was responsible yet.

The same day, around 6 a.m. in Douglas County, another wrong-way crash happened on Interstate 20 near Lee Road.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that a DUI suspect was driving east in the westbound lanes when he crashed into two other cars, but no one was injured.

Over the years, wrong-way crashes have been on the rise. In 2023, 31-year-old Ashleigh Mouring shared her survival story with Channel 2′s Sophia Choi.

“The only thing that I had time to think of is ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die,’” Mouring said.

The Georiga Department of Transportation’s data on wrong-way crashes shows an increase in the number that have been fatal, jumping from 16 in 2013 to 44 in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News plotted the number of wrong-way crashes with the most recent data from GDOT, showing that the number of wrong-way crashes, fatal or otherwise, reached a high of 852 in 2022.

GDOT officials said it’s mainly from bad driver behavior, with the data showing multiple reasons for the crashes, such s speeding, distracted driving, the physical condition of the driver including age, and disregarding or evading police.

The biggest factor, though, was driving under the influence, according to GDOt, where 13.5% of incidents involved DUI.

Impairment can include alcohol, street and prescription drugs and even lack of sleep.

