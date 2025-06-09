Metro area city ranks in top 10 for bed bugs across US

ATLANTA — A city can be a welcoming thing, with tourists, residents, communities and neighbors all making a place have its own special charm.

However, a recent release by pest service company Terminix says Atlanta is not just welcoming to people, but also some creepy crawlies.

In their yearly ranking on the topic, Atlanta was was not just among the top 50 most bed bug infested cities in the country, but just shy of joining the top 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That’s among 50 cities across the United States.

Terminix said Atlanta named the sixth highest city for being a “bed bug boomtown.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“We have seen a consistent increase in bed bug control service performed since the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19 pandemic," Eric Braun, Terminix Technical Service Manager, said in a statement.

The data from Terminix said there appears to be a regional trend in bed bug infestations, “likely tied to climate, housing trends and travel hubs.”

While Philadelphia is the top city for bed bugs in the U.S., top cities for bedroom invasions were split among several regions.

Here’s the top 10 list of bed bug cities, ranked by how many treatments for the critters were carried out:

Philadelphia, Penn. New York City, N.Y. Cleveland-Akron (Canton), Ohio Los Angeles, Calif. Dallas - Ft. Worth, Texas Atlanta, Ga. Houston, Texas Washington, D.C (Hagerstown) San Francisco - Oak - San Jose, Calif. Indianapolis, Ind.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group