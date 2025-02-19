Memorial service for woman found in Lake Oconee scheduled for Thursday

ATLANTA — The funeral for Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, the woman who died during a boat trip with her fiancé, Gary Jones, on Lake Oconee, is planned for Thursday.

Wilson, 49, and Jones vanished in a small boat on Feb. 8.

Game wardens found the boat empty and circling in the water with its engine running later that evening.

Wilson’s body was recovered from the lake the next day.

Wilson graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Clark-Atlanta University and earned a second master’s degree at the University of Maryland.

She served as a professor at Howard University and the University of Maryland.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Most recently, she served as a senior professor at Spelman College.

Her celebration of life ceremony happens on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church (6175 Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta.)

Crews continue to search for Wilson on Lake Oconee with the help of forensic dogs.

A man who specializes in searching for bodies in the water said it could take weeks to recover Jones.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group