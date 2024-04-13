Meet Zoo Atlanta’s newest addition: white rhino Zuri

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta’s newest family member finally has a name!

The zoo had a special Christmas Eve delivery last year, their first-ever southern white rhino born at Zoo Atlanta.

Kiazi, a southern white rhino, gave birth to a calf on Dec. 24.

Since then, the zoo has been working on naming the baby. Zoo officials even let the public help decide her name.

In the spirit of March Madness, zoo officials created a bracket of names to help pick a winner.

Earlier this week, the zoo announced the calf’s name is Zari, which is a Swahili word for beautiful.

Kiazi, 22, has given birth to two previous living babies at another organization before she moved to Zoo Atlanta.

According to Zoo Atlanta, white rhinos are among the animal kingdom’s longest pregnancies, averaging anywhere between 16 and 18 months.

And white rhino newborns are among the largest mammal babies born on land, weighing 100 to 150 pounds at birth.

Kiazi and Zari are bonding behind the scenes and will move into the rhino habitat when the time is right.

